LONDON: It seems like Kid Rock’s potential Senate run is in trouble.

According to The Independent, watchdog group Common Cause has filed a complaint over concerns Rock's potential Senate run would be in violation of federal-election laws.



Beyond frequently tweeting about the idea, Rock has gone as far as even setting up a website - kidrockforsenate.com - on which he sells merchandise emblazoned with the words, “Kid Rock for US Senate '18”.



Common Cause also named Rock's label, Warner Bros. Records, as also violating federal law and commissions regulations by offering such merchandise for sale.



The group further states that the musician has not complied with contributions restrictions or publicly disclosed contributions to his campaign.



Common Cause VP of policy and litigation Paul S. Ryan, said, “Given the activities we’ve documented in the complaint, he can’t reasonably claim to be merely testing the waters of candidacy and thus exempt from candidate filing requirements. He is a candidate and is obligated to abide by all the rules and make the same disclosures required of everyone else running for federal office.”



In response, the musician released a statement to his website that read merely, “I am starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law. #1 I have still not officially announced my candidacy. #2 See #1 and go f**k yourselves.”