WASHINGTON: The below-mentioned is what best friends are for.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift stood by her longtime friend Abigail Anderson’s side in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, as she wedded photographer Matt Lucier at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, reports the People Magazine.

Swift, who served as a bridesmaid, wore a burgundy dress which she paired with a matching lipstick.

While the bride donned a stunning light pink and white gown.

According to the witnesses, the ‘Shake it Off’ hit-maker carried her friend’s train as they went into the church.

In 2008, the Grammy winner released an emotional song on her ‘Fearless’ album titled ‘Fifteen,’ which was inspired by her high school best friend.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer also celebrated her friend’s engagement over Fourth of July weekend last year, complete with an “ABIGAIL AND MATT ENGAGED!” banner.

Last February, Swift also served as maid of honour for her childhood friend Britany Maack as she wedded her husband Benjamin LaManna in Pennsylvania