WASHINGTON: Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift is all set to release a new song.

According to the People Magazine, the 27-year-old singer gave a preview of new music off her forthcoming reputation album during the Florida State vs. Alabama football game on ESPN.

During the game's pre-show, a one-minute clip came out that showed the two teams running onto the field with Taylor's new track playing.

Some of the lyrics of the new tune include, “I see how this is gonna go, Touch me and you’ll never be alone, Island breeze and lights down low, no one has to know.”

In addition to the football promo, the snippet was used in a new commercial promoting ABC's new fall lineup, which also came out on Saturday night.

No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

On August 24, the Grammy-award winning singer debuted her first new music since 2014, unleashing “Look what you made me do” to public.

The song quickly exploded, becoming the most streamed debut song in the history of Spotify.

The song and video, which are the first offerings from her upcoming album, have broken several major records in its first week.