NEW DELHI: Fashion model Gigi Hadid and pop star Zayn Malik spent time celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The couple was joined by Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid and Zayn’s mom Trisha Malik.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s mom shared a photo of them on Instagram on Friday.

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating…….,” she captioned the cute picture of them huddled up together.

❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating....... A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Trisha had a similar message in her caption, adding the hashtag “#BlessedDay.”

Eid al-Adha is celebrated at the end of an annual Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, and marks Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God.