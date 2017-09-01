Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid celebrate Eid al-Adha with their moms
By ANI | Published: 03rd September 2017 12:13 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd September 2017 12:13 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Fashion model Gigi Hadid and pop star Zayn Malik spent time celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
The couple was joined by Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid and Zayn’s mom Trisha Malik.
The Victoria’s Secret model’s mom shared a photo of them on Instagram on Friday.
“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating…….,” she captioned the cute picture of them huddled up together.
Trisha had a similar message in her caption, adding the hashtag “#BlessedDay.”
Eid al-Adha is celebrated at the end of an annual Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, and marks Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God.