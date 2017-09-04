John Woo, famous for directing Hong Kong action flicks like 'Bullet in the Head' (1990) and Hollywood films like 'Face/Off' and the stylish 'Mission Impossible II', has released a promising trailer of his new film - 'Manhunt'.

The trailer, like his classic Hong Kong films, is filled with chaotic action sequences, bloodshed, slo-mo jumps and shoot outs with the only noted absence is of action star Chow Yun Fat.

(John Woo and Chow Yun Fat had earlier collaborated in films like 'Hard Boiled', 'A Better Tomorrow' and 'The Killer'.)

The film is a remake of Juko Nishimara's 'Kimi Yo Fundo no Kawa o Watare' a 70's Japanese thriller. The action flick will premier at the Toronto Internationa Film Fesival 2017.

Woo himself has described that he is returning to his old style a la 'The Killer' with 'Manhunt'.

Starring Zhang Hanyu, Masaharu Fukuyuma, Manhunt will release theatrically on 16th February 2018 - Chinese New Year/Spring Festival.