WASHINGTON: Actress Elizabeth Kemp, who perhaps found her most impactful role as a teacher of others, including Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Harvey Keitel, has passed away at the age of 65.

She died on September 1 in Venice, California after a battle with cancer, confirmed her brother, Carter.

Rosa Asor Morelli, the administrator of Kemp’s Hooligan Dreamers Facebook page, announced her death, stating, “Elizabeth is family to me and I know that her time here in Italy, and everywhere she’s been teaching, has always been a special mixture of powerful work, fun, experimenting, inspiration and unconditional love and support."

Kemp’s cause of death was not announced.

Kemp started her career in the original production of 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' at the Actors Studio, where she would later teach.

She went on to appear on Broadway in the play 'Once in a Lifetime.'

Her film came in 1980, when she was cast in 'He Knows You’re Alone,' opposite Caitlin O’Heaney and Tom Hanks.

She also made several television appearances in shows including 'L.A. Law' and 'Law & Order.'

Hugh Jackman took to his Twitter by pay tributes to the late teacher and wrote, “Elizabeth Kemp I celebrate your life and am profoundly grateful to have spent precious time with you.”

Gaga replied to the tweet with a tribute of her own. “She loved you so much and talked about you and lit up when we worked. She helped me want to dream again and know it’s power.”