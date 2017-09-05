It’s official: Dhanush, who’s making his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, is playing a street magician called Ajatashatru Oghash Rathod in the film. He said, “It’s a very positive film,” and that he has “a solid scope to perform.”

The actor while speaking to us last month said that this whole phase has been challenging as he’s “constantly learning.” He also added that his Hollywood debut helped him understand various aspects of production and filmmaking.

Dhanush is currently busy wrapping up Vada Chennai and Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and will begin Maari 2 once he finishes all his existing commitments.

Interestingly, some time ago, it was revealed that Vijay plays a magician in his upcoming film, Mersal, as well.