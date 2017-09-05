One of the highest selling artists of recent times, Beyonce celebrated her birthday on Monday, 4 September.

While wishes poured in from around the world for the 'Crazy in Love' singer as well as husband Jay-Z got the whole crowd sing Happy Brithday for her at a recent gig.

The tribute done by the pals of Beyonce has gone viral.

Former first lady of US, Michelle Obama, singer Kelly Rowland and Tennis star Serena Williams donned the iconic 'Formation' outfit to wish Beyonce Happy Birthday.

The Lemonade singer's five year old daughter Blue Ivy as well as Destiny's Child co-member Michelle Williams too donned the outfit.

The pictures has been posted on Beyonce's website with a happy birthday message.

'Formation', released in 2016 was hailed for its interpretation of black power and condemnation of police brutality against blacks. The song is also interpreted as Beyonce's own pride in her black heritage and Alabama roots.

Beyonce, born in Houston on 4 September 1981, as Beyonce Giselle Knowles has sold around 100 million records as a solo artist and a 60 million records as part of the group Destiny's Child, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history.