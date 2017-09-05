LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift has filed to trademark a bunch of titles and catchphrases from her new album "Reputation".

According to the documents, Swift wants to use the lyrics on a ton of merchandise including t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewellery and bags, reports tmz.com.

The line "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now" from her single "Look what you made me do" is one of the many phrases that Swift has got trademark for.

The move has reportedly been taken keeping in mind Swift's upcoming tour.