WASHINGTON: Despite having widely successful movies like ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘The Big Sick,’ Hollywood has faced the worst summers in 11 years at the ticket windows.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the overall ticket sales have dropped to an estimated USD 3.8 billion this year.



This is dip of more than 14 percent off last summer and the lowest revenue total, unadjusted for inflation, since 2006.



The ‘Labour Day’ made it even worse, as the box-office tallied an estimated USD 99.5 million this weekend.



The last time a four-day Labour Day weekend failed to top USD 100 million in ticket sales was back in 1998.



Despite summer ending with a whimper, the early months of the season were loaded with hits.



‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ kicked things off in May and has totaled more than USD 389 million in domestic ticket sales (USD 863 million worldwide).



But it was 'Wonder Woman' that ruled all, with USD 409 million in domestic ticket sales (USD 813 million worldwide).



Though, the industry saw a lot of big movies not getting the numbers they would have wanted.



Movies like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’, ‘The Mummy’, ‘Baywatch’, and ‘King Arthur’ were washouts.



But September may very well be great for Box-Office as Stephen King’s ‘It’ is opening in more than 4,000 theaters on Friday and is expected to shatter the September opening weekend record.