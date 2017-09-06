LOS ANGELES: Angelina Jolie’s 2014 directorial ‘Unbroken’ is all set to get the unexpected sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie about the tortured World War II veteran, Louis Zamperini, is getting a sequel that will explore the difficulty that the Olympian-turned-POW had in his private life after coming home.

The sequel, titled ‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption’, will be produced by Matt Baer, who produced 'Unbroken' in 2014.

The film will be a “faith-based” sequel.

Universal addressed the issue with a ‘Legacy of Faith’ version of 'Unbroken' on DVD that included 90 minutes of extra content for the Christians, but some still clamoured for an entire sequel.

“The biggest criticism we got was from people in the faith-based community who read the book and said, 'Well, it left out the whole Billy Graham scene,'" said Zamperini's son.

The movie will be directed by Harold Cronk and the distribution will be handled by Pure Flix.

While talking about the movie, producer Matt Baer said, “Zamperini's story in World War II is well known from 'Unbroken', the book and film, but the details of his post-war struggles and ultimate redemption are so stirring, they deserve to be told in a stand-alone project.”

Samuel Hunt portrays Zamperini, Will Graham is playing his own grandfather, Billy Graham, Merritt Patterson plays his wife, Cynthia.