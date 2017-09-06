NEW DELHI: After 12 long years, Will Smith is back into the music scene with a brand new single 'Get Lit.'

The 48-year-old star took to his Facebook page to release his and DJ Jazzy Jeff and 's first song in nearly 20 years.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ star captioned the video as, “Been messing around in the studio and wanted to try this new track on the fans in Croatia and U.K.…. no plans, no pressure… just back to basics with DJ Jazzy Jeff! Here’s ‘Get Lit,’”“So I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine,” he said, before performing on the track in the video.

The duo marked their first collaboration with a track ‘Lovely Daze' in 1998.

In October 2015, Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff teased plans for a full-scale musical comeback, including discussion of a summer 2016 tour that never transpired.

The song has not been formally released, but you can listen and see Smith's performance on YouTube.

