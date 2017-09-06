Fans of the Indiana Jones franchise have been wondering if the iconic character’s son, Mutt Williams aka Henry Jones III, would take charge soon.

However, it appears we will get to see Harrison Ford play the fedora-donning archaeologist once again, as it has been confirmed that Shia LaBeouf, who played Mutt’s character in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not be reprising his role in the untitled fifth installment. David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and is also returning for the fifth film, revealed this in a recent interview.

The decision was taken by the makers, Disney, after the fourth film opened to mixed reviews. This also seems to confirm the rumour that the fifth film will introduce a new successor to Ford’s character.

The film will be directed by Steven Spielberg who’s currently busy with the post-production works of his films The Post and Ready Player One.