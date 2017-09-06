Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, who has completed the shoot of Beyond the Clouds, a film set in India, will soon begin work on his next project, Gold Mine, which is also again said to be based in India. Reports suggest that the project will likely go on the floors next year.

The director says, “The ambience of India is magical and incomparable... The undying spirit of people and their hope for life, in spite of all hardships, is unbelievable.”

Sources say Gold Mine is based on a theme that hit the director hard during his frequent visits to North India. Also, we hear he has been developing the idea for quite some time now.

“The script has a global connect with the audience. The other details of cast and technical crew haven’t been finalised yet,” our source adds.

Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, co-producers of Beyond The Clouds, will produce Gold Mine as well.