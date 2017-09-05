American actor Rami Malek, best known for his role in television series ‘Mr. Robot’, plays Freddie Mercury, the frontman of British band ‘Queen’ in the upcoming biopic.

The first look of Malek as the legendary singer, from the aptly titled ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’is spot on considering looks. Various reports say the actor will also croon some of Mercury's songs in the movie.

The film will follow 'The Queen' from their inception in 1970 to the band's performance at Live Aid. As per a Indiewire report, Mercury due to AIDS related bronchial pneumonia won't be part of the plot.

Bryan Singer's biopic about the seminal rock band Queen, will have Joe Mazzello, Ben Hardy and Gwilym Lee as band members.

Mazzello will play bass guitarist John Deacon, Hardy will play drummer Roger Taylor and Lee will play lead guitarist Brian May.

The film, which is being produced by Graham King's GK Films banner for 20th Century Fox and New Regency.



Justin Haythe, previously known for ‘Revolutionary Road’, wrote the script with King, Jim Beach and Singer producing.

Sacha Baron Cohen, famous for films like 'Borat' was initially supposed to play Freddie Mercury in the mercury which itself took years to be in production.