LOS ANGELES: Antonio Banderas is all set to return to the small screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood veteran tapped to top line the second season of National Geographic scripted anthology ‘Genius’.



Banderas will make his series regular TV debut in the drama and play the leading role of Pablo Picasso.



“The life story of Pablo Picasso has long since fascinated me and I have so much respect for this man, who also comes from my birthplace Malaga. I am thrilled to work with National Geographic, Brian, Ron, Ken and the rest of the Genius team to tell an authentic story of one of the most innovative painters in the world,” said Banderas.



The news comes as ‘Genius’ is up for 10 Emmys, including best limited series and best actor in the category for star Geoffrey Rush.



On the casting of Banderas, producer of the series Ron Howard noted, “The life story of Pablo Picasso has long since fascinated me and I have so much respect for this man, who also comes from my birthplace Malaga. I am thrilled to work with National Geographic, Brian, Ron, Ken and the rest of the Genius team to tell an authentic story of one of the most innovative painters in the world.”



Nat Geo executive vp and head of global, Carolyn Bernstein, shared, “Not only are they both from Malaga, Spain, but also similar to Picasso, Antonio exudes charisma and passion, and has challenged boundaries with his creative artistry. He checks all the boxes for us and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him lead the series.”