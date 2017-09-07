LOS ANGELES: Jonathan Pryce is taking a journey from Westeros to Vatican City.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star is set to play Pope Francis in Netflix's ‘The Pope’.



Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins will join Pryce as he will portray Francis' predecessor Pope Benedict in the movie.



Fernando Meirelles will direct the feature, which is based on a stage play by ‘Theory of Everything’ scribe Anthony McCarten.



He will also adapt the play for the screen.



The premise of the movie will be the election and resignation of Pope Benedict and the eventual election of Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, later Pope Francis, becoming the first Jesuit to enter the papacy and the first non-European Pope in some 13 centuries.



Production will begin November in Argentina.