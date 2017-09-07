LOS ANGELES: It’s OFFICIAL! The hit TV series ‘Veep’ is going to end its run with a final seventh season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming said, “The decision to bring ‘Veep’ to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet.”



The move to end the show comes four months after HBO renewed the series for a seventh season.



Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus said that the decision to end the show did not come easily.



She shared, “Let's face it, this has been a role of a lifetime. It became clear that this season should be the last season. We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.”



For her part, Louis-Dreyfus was very thoughtful and open about the process of ending something that clearly means so much to her.



“I struggled with it. And then it just hit me. It's hard to say goodbye to such a good thing. We struggled with this at Seinfeld as well,” noted Louis-Dreyfus.



Dreyfus is currently nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the forthcoming Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Selina Meyer, a U.S. senator-turned-Vice President-turned-President-turned-ex-President.



If she wins, it will be her sixth consecutive Emmy for the role.



‘Veep’ is the winner of 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for outstanding comedy series.