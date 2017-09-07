WASHINGTON: They have denied it for years, but now, it seems like Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx no longer wish to hide their relationship.

Wait. What?



So, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are in a relationship?!??



Am I the only one who didn't know?!!? #JamieFoxx #KatieHolmes pic.twitter.com/Iv3oFswxdE — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) September 6, 2017

In exclusive photos posted by TMZ.com, the rumoured couple can be seen getting close and holding hands during a romantic beach walk in Malibu.

The duo sparked rumours in 2013 — a year after the ‘Batman Begins’ star divorced Tom Cruise.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX — delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017

This is not the first time that the actors have been photographed sharing an intimate moment. Back in April, the two were snapped on a romantic dinner.

Earlier in 2015, the ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ star denied he was dating the 38-year-old actress.