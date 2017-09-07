Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx dating?
By ANI | Published: 07th September 2017 01:28 PM |
Last Updated: 07th September 2017 01:28 PM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: They have denied it for years, but now, it seems like Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx no longer wish to hide their relationship.
Wait. What?— ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) September 6, 2017
So, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are in a relationship?!??
Am I the only one who didn't know?!!? #JamieFoxx #KatieHolmes pic.twitter.com/Iv3oFswxdE
In exclusive photos posted by TMZ.com, the rumoured couple can be seen getting close and holding hands during a romantic beach walk in Malibu.
The duo sparked rumours in 2013 — a year after the ‘Batman Begins’ star divorced Tom Cruise.
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX— delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017
This is not the first time that the actors have been photographed sharing an intimate moment. Back in April, the two were snapped on a romantic dinner.
Earlier in 2015, the ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ star denied he was dating the 38-year-old actress.