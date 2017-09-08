Drew Goddard's movie will be centered on Deadpool and Cable, who leads a band of ruthless mutant warriors.

LOS ANGELES: The ‘Force’ is strong with the ‘X-Men’ franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has set Drew Goddard to write and direct X-Force, its X-Men spin-off that will feature both Deadpool and Cable.

Simon Kinberg, Lauren Shulder Donner and ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds will produce the movie.

The movie will be centered on Deadpool and Cable, who lead a band of ruthless mutant warriors.

‘X-Force’ was a spin-off of New Mutants, the very first X-Men spin-off, that launched in the early 1990s and was co-created by Rob Liefeld, best known as the co-creator of Deadpool.

The studio has been expanding its universe of movies based on the X-Men characters and has three titles out next year: ‘X-Men: The New Mutants,’ directed by ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ helmer Josh Boone, will open April 13; ‘Deadpool 2,’ directed by David Leitch and starring Reynolds and Josh Brolin, is set for a June 1 launch; and Kinberg’s ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ gets released on November 2.

Both Reynolds and Josh Brolin are expected to star in 'X-Force'.