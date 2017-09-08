WASHINGTON: After cancelling her September 4 tour date in Montreal over health concerns, Lady Gaga is now all set to attend a press conference for the Netflix documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two.’

The pop icon’s publicist confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that she will promote the Netflix documentary at the Toronto Film Festival press conference ahead of its world premiere later that night.

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel, ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ offers behind-the-scenes access as Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Germanotta, meets with close friends and family, records and releases her 2016 album, Joanne, and deals with personal struggles.

The documentary is produced by Heather Parry for Live Nation Productions, and CAA brokered its sale to Netflix.

Gaga's latest concert tour kicked off in Vancouver on August. 1.