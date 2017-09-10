Wong Kar Wai, famous for films like 'In the Mood for Love', 'Chungking Express' will joining the bandwagon of small-screen drama by helming 'Tong Wars', a project for Amazon.

Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai, famous for films like 'In the Mood for Love', 'Chungking Express' will joining the bandwagon of small-screen drama by helming 'Tong Wars', a project for Amazon.

As per an Indiewire report, the new series, which will around Chinese immigration to the US based on a crime-thriller premise, will be written by Paul Attanasio of 'Donnie Brasco' fame.

The film will be based on San Fransisco and the Tong Wars of 19th Century where rival Chinese gangs fought against each other in Chinatowns.

Won Kar Wai's most recent film was 'The Grandmaster' in 2013.

Amazon is also bringing 'Upload, a comedy from 'The Office' creator Greg Daniels, as well as 'Making Friends', a multi-camera pilot.

With 'Making Friends', which is produced by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey and Sony TV, Amazon finally enters the list of networks (CBS, NBC and Netflix) which airs multi-camera series, reports Deadline.