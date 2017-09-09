NEW DELHI: Josh Gad, who voices Olaf the snowman, has thanked his “angel” for keeping his family safe from Hurricane Irma.

The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram page to praise his ‘Frozen’ co-star Kristen Bell, aka Princess Anna, who managed to get his family into a room at her hotel in Orlando, giving them a place to bunker down in the storm.

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," Gad wote, alongside a selfie showing Bell with his parents. "When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew."

"They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!" he added.

Bell replied in a comment, "Anna ?s Olaf."

Earlier in the day, the 37-year-old actress posted on her own page, "Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see."

"Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this," she added. "Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin [the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resort] in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together."

On a related note, Bell is in Florida to film her new comedy movie ‘Like Father’ and has been hunkering down at a Walt Disney World resort.