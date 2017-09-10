Best known for his performance as Marty Preston in the 1996 film ‘Shiloh,’ Blake Heron has died at the age of 35. (Photo | Instagram)

WASHINGTON: Best known for his performance as Marty Preston in the 1996 film ‘Shiloh,’ Blake Heron has died at the age of 35.

He was found dead inside his Los Angeles-area home on Friday morning, reports E! Online.

According to TMZ, the former actor’s girlfriend found him dead at his Los Angeles area home on Friday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics reportedly spent 40 minutes trying to survive him.

TMZ reports that Heron had been sick over the last few days, but had also previously battled heroin addiction and had recently completed rehab.

However, the website notes that EMTs found no illegal drugs on the scene, only prescription flu medication.