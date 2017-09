The 2017 Creative Arts Awards were being handed out over two nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo | Associated Press)

NEW YORK: The 2017 Creative Arts Awards - which honour outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres- were being handed out over two nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here is a complete list of Sunday’s winners, as reported by Variety magazine:

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us” — “The Big Day”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Late”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Melissa McCarthy”)

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kim Estes (“Dicks”)

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jane Lynch (“Dropping the Soap”)

Casting for a Drama Series

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Stranger Things”)

Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

David Rubin (“Big Little Lies”)

Casting for a Comedy Series

Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

David Miller (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Colin Watkinson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Donald A. Morgan (“The Ranch”)

Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Fred Elmes (“The Night Of”)

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Beal (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 63”)

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)

Original Main Title Theme Music

Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon (“Stranger Things”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Jennifer Lilly (“Master of None”)

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Peter Chakos (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

James Lew (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”)

Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell (“The Crown”)

Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)

Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak (“The Crown”)

Children’s Program

“Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” (HBO)

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)

Jim Gloster, Andrew Leitch & Kimberly Wannop (“Veep”)

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber & Sophie Neudorfer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O’Neal (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Eddie Perez (“Shameless”)

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

HBO, Kilter Films & Bad Robot (“Westworld”)

Commercial

John X Hannes & Smuggler (“Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace”)

Special Visual Effects

Jay Worth, Elizabeth Castro, Joe Wehmeyer, Eric Levin-Hatz, Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahren, Paul Ghezzo, Mitchell S. Drain, Michael Lantieri (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)

Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Thomas Mahoney, Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Alex Gitler, Sina San, Michael Capton, Jon Anastasiades, Ryan Bauer, Mark Anthony Nazal, Randy Little (“Gotham” — “Heavydirtysoul”)

Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Chris Clark, Ralph Michael Abalos, Wendy Southard & Helena Cepeda (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Music Supervision

Susan Jacobs (“Big Little Lies” — “You Get What You Need”)

Sound Editing for a Series

Bradley North, Craig Henighan, Jordan Wilby, Jonathan Golodner, Tiffany S. Griffth, Sam Munoz, Sam Munoz, David Klotz, Noel Vought & Ginger Geary (“Stranger Things”)

Sound Mixing For a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan, Marco Fiumara (“Mozart in the Jungle” — “Now I Will Sing”)

Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Nicholas Renbeck, Marissa Littlefield, Steve Visscher, Ruth Hernandez, Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez, Ruy Garcia, Wyatt Sprague, Warren Shaw, Roland Vajs, Heather Gross, Dan Evans Farkas, Grant Conway & Marko Costanzo (“The Night Of”)

Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Leroy Anderson, James Mackinnon, Jason Hamer, Melanie Eichner, Cristina Himiob, Maiko Chiba (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Sound Mixing For A Limited Series or Movie

Nicholas Renbeck, Michael Barry, Felix Andrew, Larry Hoff (“The Night Of” — “The Beach”)

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training”: “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Joey Zapata, Pavy Olivarez, Bruce Samia & Donna Anderson (“Westworld”)

Main Title Design

Michelle Dougherty, Peter Frankfurt, Arisu Kashiwagi, Eric Demeusy (“Stranger Things”)

Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Alix Friedberg, Risa Garcia & Patricia McLaughlin (“Big Little Lies”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Jay Cassidy & Nick Houy (“The Night Of”)

Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauschense, Tym Buacharern, Kim Ayers, Becky Cotton, David Williams (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Dean Zimmerman (“Stranger Things”)

Original Interactive Program

Felix & Paul Studios (“The People’s House – Inside the White House With Barack and Michelle Obama”)

Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Christien Tinsley, Myriam Arougheti, Gerald Quist, Lydia Milars, Ed French (“Westworld” — “The Original”)