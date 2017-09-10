NEW DELHI: The third and final installment of the erotic romance ‘Fifty Shades Freed’s first teaser has been released featuring the first footage from the “Fifty Shades of Grey” cinematic trilogy.

Universal unleashed the teaser on Sunday where we see Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tying the knot, jetting off to a European honeymoon, and their lives taking a dark turn.



The trailer opens with a voiceover of Christian delivering his wedding vows as Anastasia gets dressed wearing her exquisite wedding attire for the big day.



The lovers are then seen in a montage of flashes, showing them relaxing on a tropical waterfront, scenes from their picturesque honeymoon and- of course - getting intimate with one another, the erotic drama’s signature images of S&M and foreplay.



But things turn deadly and dark as Ana's former boss Jack Hyde, played by Eric Johnson, also makes a chilling cameo as he holds her from behind at knife-point.

Mrs. Grey will see you now. Watch the #FiftyShadesFreed announcement - link in bio. #HappyBirthdayAnastasia A post shared by Fifty Shades Freed (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:02am PDT



The studio also released a new poster from the erotic movie featuring Anastasia in a stunning lace, long-sleeved wedding gown standing at the forefront of a gorgeous ivory balcony.

The tagline of the picture was, “Mrs. Grey will see you now. Watch the #FiftyShadesFreed announcement - link in bio. #HappyBirthdayAnastasia.”



James Foley directed the “Fifty Shades Freed” from a script by Niall Leonard who is the husband British author E. L. James, the original author of the ‘Fifty Shades Trilogy.’