Marvel Comics character Hawkeye is reportedly taking up a new identity in the upcoming fourth instalment of The Avengers.

Clint Barton will reportedly ditch his old alter ego to become a masterless samurai warrior, better known as Ronin. According to Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) Exchange, a tragic event in Avengers: Infinity War will leave Barton in a very dark place. This will lead him into adopting the darker superhero mantle in the sequel which is scheduled to release in May 2019.

The reports on Ronin come a month after the Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was seen sporting a new haircut on the set of Avengers 4.

He's not the only one getting a new look. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has gone blonde, while Chris Evans' Steve Rogers has grown a beard. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the fourth film will see Josh Brolin returning as Thanos. Robert Downey Jr. is also back as Iron Man, Gwyneth Paltrow as his secretary Pepper Potts, and Jon Favreau as his assistant.