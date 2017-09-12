WASHINGTON: It looks like Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie wants one of her kids to be in the showbiz.

The 42-year-old actress is hopeful Maddox and little brother Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, would be interested in filmmaking as a profession, reports E! Online.



She said, “Maddox worked hard. It's up to him. This [film] is very important to him, but I think so.”



The ‘Maleficent’ star also shared that Maddox, as well as Pax, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 9, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, might want to collaborate on something creative together in the future.



“I might dream. If I am to continue to be in this business I'd love to work with my children if they choose to be in this business,” noted Jolie.



But, she wants her children to pursue passions by their own volition, and the same goes for their interest in social advocacy.



She explained, “My daughter [Shiloh] has gone to refugee camps. Whenever I go on humanitarian trips, they want to go with me. I never force them. I want them to respect people of diversity.”



‘First They Killed My Father’ will come in theaters and stream on Netflix September 15.