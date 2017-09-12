LOS ANGELES: After getting a blockbuster opening with ‘IT’ at the box-office, one of King’s another famous short story is getting a big screen treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bread & Circuses Entertainment, Voltage Pictures and Das films are teaming to adapt King’s short story ‘Suffer the Little Children’.



The story, one of King’s earliest, centers on an elderly teacher who slowly and tragically comes to the realisation that her students are not quite what they seem.



Sean Carter, who has the Bella Thorne horror-thriller ‘Keep Watching in the Can’, will write and direct the adaptation.



He will expand the story while also building on the alien qualities rooted in the story’s foundation.