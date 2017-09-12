WASHINGTON: Kid Rock will never ever back down from a fight.

Rock published a lengthy, rambling message on Facebook about an editorial written by Stephen Henderson.

He wrote, “People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create! (and by the way, f**k the extreme left and the extreme right!) They are trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office. Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!! No one had a word to say when we sold out the 6 shows at LCA back in January! My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!”

Adding, “I am the bona fide KING OF DETROIT LOVE and it makes me smile down deep that you haters know that! Your jealousy is merely a reflection of disgust for your own failures and lack of positive ideas for our city.”

Rock said he was "very disappointed" to see that various businesses, charities and people he has "so diligently supported" in Detroit didn't defend him against the "unfounded attacks from these handful of jack**es.

But the rockstar ended “on a positive note,” as he “can't wait to rock everyone's socks off at LCA the next few weeks! We have been beyond working hard and have something we think all in attendance will enjoy (as long as you don't mind a few f-bombs here and there! lol). There is so much to be thankful for and so many positive things going on in and around our city / state that we need not let these handful of jerks sway that in any way. I know I should probably not even have posted anything about these bottom feeders but I will always stand up for myself, my family, my friends, my fans, my city, my state, my country and the good in human nature!”

He concluded, “P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!! God bless.”

It should be noted that Stephen Henderson wrote an editorial, in which he called the rocker's six-night opener at Little Casers Arena a “sturdy middle finger to Detroiters.”

Henderson also slammed the 46-year-old singer for his "crass cultural appropriation of black music."