NEW DELHI: American DJ, record producer and musician Niles Hollowell-Dhar, popularly known as DJ KSHMR, will tour six cities across India starting from October 20.

Promoted by Percept Live, he will be performing in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The artiste, of Kashmiri descent currently living in California, ranked No. 12 in a list of the world's top 100 DJs released by DJ Mag last year.

"I attribute a large part of my success to India and the country has always held a special place in my heart. This is my first tour in India -- a homecoming of sorts and a moment I've long waited for. I plan to give people an experience that reflects just how important it is to me," DJ KSHMR said in a statement.

KSHMR will donate proceeds of his New Delhi event titled "KARMA" to the charity Child Rights And You (CRY) that works for the welfare of underprivileged children through dignity, justice and equity for all.

"Having CRY a part of this show is a huge honour for me because they address poverty at its brunt -- the children. They are the window of time through which we may leave some good beyond our own," added the artiste, who has tracks like "Secrets", "Bazaar" and "Megalodon" to his credit.

The artiste, who also headlined this year's Ultra Music Festival in Miami, will perform at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, on October 20, E-Zone, Bengaluru, on October 21, VGP Beach Resort, Chennai, on October 22, Aquatica, Kolkata, on October 27, HITEX Exhibition and Convention Centre, Hyderabad, on October 28, and Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on October 29.

KSHMR has worked with artists like Enrique Iglesias, Robin Thicke, Selena Gomez, R3hab, Tiësto, Carnage, DVBBS, Borgeous, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike and Bassjackers, among others.

Karan Singh, Global CEO at Sunburn, said: "KSHMR is an act like no other. Right from the curation of his sets, to the grand visuals that he incorporates that come together to make a truly multi-sensory experience.

"We had a phenomenal turnout and response last New Year's Eve when KSHMR headlined the finale set at Sunburn 10. Taking it a notch higher this year we are curating a-one-of-a-kind arena tour that will bring to life an unparalleled live music experience and a memorable one for all attendees," he added.