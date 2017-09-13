LOS ANGELES: Disney has some made some huge changes in their calendar of releases.

The studio giant has pushed back the release of 'Star Wars: Episode IX' by seven months following the announcement that J.J. Abrams is taking over directing duties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Episode IX will now open in theaters December 20, 2019, instead of May 24, 2019.

They are swapping places with another high-profile title, the live-action adaptation of ' Aladdin', which had previously occupied the December 20 date.

The studio also pulled the upcoming family comedy 'Magic Camp' from the calendar.

Directed by Mark Waters and from a story by Steve Martin, ' Magic Camp' had been set to debut April 6, 2018.

Finally, the untitled ' Christopher Robin ' movie will open in theaters August 3, 2018.