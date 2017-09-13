LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Lawrence says shooting horror movie "Mother!" took her on an emotionally charged journey.

The 27-year-old talked about the film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), reports express.co.uk.

Lawrence plays Veronica in the film, directed by her beau Darren Aronofsky. It also stars Javier Bardem.

"Emotionally I had to go to darker places than I would ever want to go in my life and I would never want to go there again. And finding a more sort of vulnerable, softer part of myself that I think I had been like covering up or shoving away for a long time," Lawrence said.

"I popped my chest rib and I tore my diaphragm. It actually took a long time to heal but emotionally I was better as soon as we finished that scene and we could just go home and drink wine," she added.

Michelle Pfeiffer, known for "Stardust", "The Story of Us" and "The Wizard of Lies", which will air on September 16 on Star Movies Select HD, also stars in the film.

The film's official synopsis reads: "A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence."