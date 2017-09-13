LOS ANGELES: Veteran Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is all set to fight wild animals in his upcoming film 'Primal'.

The actor is set to star in a film directed by veteran stunt coordinator Nick Powell ('The Bourne Identity', 'X-Men: The Last Stand', 'Cinderella Man') according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story focuses on Frank Walsh (Cage), a big game hunter for zoos who has booked passage on a Greek shipping freighter with a fresh haul of exotic and deadly animals from the Amazon, including a rare white jaguar.

However, the big cat isn't the most deadly creature on board. Richard Loffler, a political assassin being extradited to the U.S in secret, is also along for the ride.

Two days into their journey, Loffler escapes the team of U.S. Marshals guarding him and releases the captive animals, throwing the ship into chaos.

Walsh must now find a way to save the crew from not only the dangerous beasts, but also the mad man on the loose.

The movie marks the first project from financier Wonderfilm, which was launched by Kirk Shaw, Daniel Grodnik, Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon and is based in Vancouver and Beverly Hills.

Penned by Richard Leder, ' Primal' will be produced by Daniel Grodnik for Wonderfilm. Michael Becker is executive producing the project.