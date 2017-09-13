While Jason Fuchs, who co-wrote 'Wonder Woman' has been recently roped in to write the screenplay, Andrew Muschietti, director of the recent horror blockbuster 'It' will direct 'Robotech'. (Photo | Harmony Gold)

Robotech, the popular 1980's anime TV series is getting a feature film version from Sony.

While Jason Fuchs, who co-wrote 'Wonder Woman' has been recently roped in to write the screenplay, Andrew Muschietti, director of the recent horror blockbuster 'It' will direct the flick.

Based on Harmony Gold USA and Japan's Tatsunoko Productions series, 'Robotech' is all about a futuristic earth where robots have been developed using technology from an alien spacecraft whcih had crashed. The robotic technologies are then used by Earth to fight off extraterrestrial invasions.

The series has spun many screen adaptations including an animated series, four animation films and four versions of video games.

The upcoming Sony live action movie will be produced by Barbara Muschietti and Mark Canton, Gianni Nunnari - producers of '300', reports Deadline.