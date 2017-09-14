NEW DELHI: The ‘Beast of the Apocalypse’ has arrived!

The lucky fans got the first glimpse of David Harbour as Hellboy on Wednesday, when a photo of the actor was shared on their official Twitter handle.

They captioned the snap, “Holy crap #Hellboy #FirstLook.”

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor also shared another photo of himself in the character and captioned it as, “I watched with glee. While your kings and queens. Fought for ten decades. For the gods they made. Woo woo, woo woo#hellboy #hellboymovie.”

First look at David Harbour as Hellboy #Hellboy pic.twitter.com/W6rPXHJR4m — Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) 13 September 2017

The fans were left astonished and it seems like Harbour got ripped to play the beloved comic character.

Production on the Lionsgate and Millennium film began on Wednesday, the same day it was announced that Daniel Dae Kim would be stepping into the role of Major Ben Daimio.

Originally, Ron Perlman played the enormous, wise-cracking, well-meaning half-demon.