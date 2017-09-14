Goodfellas actor Frank Vincent passes away at 78

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Best known for his Mafia roles in ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos’, American actor Frank Vincent passed away on Wednesday in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, the 78-year-old died after undergoing open heart surgery following a heart attack last week, reports E! Online.

Frank Vincent's first big screen role was alongside Joe Pesci in the 1976 gangster film ‘The Death Collector’.

Over a career that spanned more than 40 years, Vincent also had notable roles in Spike Lee's ‘Do the Right Thing’ and ‘Jungle Fever’, ‘Copland’, ‘Witness to the Mob’ and ‘NYPD Blue’.

Director John Gallagher, who worked with the actor in ‘Street Hunter’, ‘The Deli’, and ‘Animal Room’, also posted about the sad news on his Facebook, writing a touching and lengthy tribute to the actor, who worked for over 40 years in the business of show.

"I could write a book about my times with Frank, all beautiful joyous memories, but today in our grief thoughts race to his beloved wife Kathy and his grown children. Requiescat in pace FV, see ya on the other side, love always JG."