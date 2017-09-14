Home Entertainment English

Goodfellas actor Frank Vincent passes away at 78

Best known for his Mafia roles in ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos’, American actor Frank Vincent passed away on Wednesday in New Jersey.

Published: 14th September 2017 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2017 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Frank Vincent's first big screen role was alongside Joe Pesci in the 1976 gangster film ‘The Death Collector’. (Photo | HBO)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Best known for his Mafia roles in ‘Raging Bull’, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos’, American actor Frank Vincent passed away on Wednesday in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, the 78-year-old died after undergoing open heart surgery following a heart attack last week, reports E! Online.

Frank Vincent's first big screen role was alongside Joe Pesci in the 1976 gangster film ‘The Death Collector’. 

Over a career that spanned more than 40 years, Vincent also had notable roles in Spike Lee's ‘Do the Right Thing’ and ‘Jungle Fever’, ‘Copland’, ‘Witness to the Mob’ and ‘NYPD Blue’.

Director John Gallagher, who worked with the actor in ‘Street Hunter’, ‘The Deli’, and ‘Animal Room’, also posted about the sad news on his Facebook, writing a touching and lengthy tribute to the actor, who worked for over 40 years in the business of show.

"I could write a book about my times with Frank, all beautiful joyous memories, but today in our grief thoughts race to his beloved wife Kathy and his grown children. Requiescat in pace FV, see ya on the other side, love always JG."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raging Bull Frank Vincent Goodfellas The Sopranos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp