Ben Affleck, who is awaiting the release of his film, Justice League, is also donning the Batman suit for The Batman, Warner Bros' first Batman standalone in the DCEU.

The actor who was supposed to write and direct the film, stepped down from the position to concentrate on acting and the baton was then handed to director Matt Reeves.

Affleck had previously decided to centre the film around a detective angle and had apparently drawn inspiration from David Fincher’s 1997 film, The Game. In The Game, a man’s entire life is revealed to be part of a giant conspiracy, leaving it up to him to uncover the truth.