Home Entertainment English

'Frozen 2' is going to be special: Josh Gad

Voice recordings for the sequel of the blockbuster animated film "Frozen" have begun, Gad announced on his Instagram account.

Published: 30th September 2017 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2017 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Josh Gad | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Josh Gad, who lent his voice for the character of magical snowman Olaf in the hit 2013 Disney animation film "Frozen", believes the second instalment is going to be special.

Voice recordings for the sequel of the blockbuster animated film "Frozen" have begun, Gad announced on his Instagram account.

The first instalment also starred Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff.

Gad posted an image of himself with the co-stars with the backdrop of a voice recording studio and wrote: "Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at Disney animation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original 'Frozen' and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways.

"Unfortunately, that's all I can tell you right now. But, rest assured 'Frozen 2' is on the way and damn is it going to be special."

The film is releasing on November 27, 2019.

The first movie was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen", which revolved around a fearless Princess Anna (voiced by Bell), who sets off on a journey alongside iceman Kristoff (voiced by Groff) and his pet reindeer to rescue her sister Elsa (voiced by Menzel), whose icy powers have left the kingdom trapped in an eternal winter.

In March 2015, the sequel was announced with Buck and Lee returning as directors and Peter Del Vecho as producer.

The plot of the film is yet unknown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Frozen Kristen Bell Olaf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp