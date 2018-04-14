Home Entertainment English

Oscar-winning director, man behind One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Amadeus, Milos Forman dies at 86

Milos Forman, who won Academy Awards for two of his films - 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' and 'Amadeus' – passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday.

Published: 14th April 2018 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary filmmaker Milos Foreman. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By ANI

LONDON: Milos Forman, Oscar-Winning director of "One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest", has died. He was 86.

His third wife Martina confirmed the news to Czech news agency CTK, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He died on Friday in the US after a short illness, according to his wife Martina.

His manager, Dennis Aspland, confirmed Forman's death to hollywoodreporter.com and noted that the filmmaker had a home in Warren, Connecticut.

Forman, the anti-authoritarian director who left his native Czechoslovakia for creative freedom in the US, was also known for two biopics -- "The People vs. Larry Flynt" (1996) and "Man on the Moon" (1999). 

Forman first attracted international attention with features like "Black Peter", "The Loves of a Blonde" (1965) -- an Oscar nominee for best foreign-language film and "The Firemen's Ball". 

"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", adapted from Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, dealt with life inside an Oregon mental institution. Starring Jack Nicholson as an insurgent patient, it was a sensation at the Oscars, winning five major categories (picture, director, actor, actress and adapted screenplay).

"Amadeus" (1984), starring Tom Hulce as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, raked in 11 Oscar nominations and eight wins, including those for Best Picture and Director.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amadeus Milos Forman One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest The People vs Larry Flint Taking Off Ragtime Man on the moon Jim and Andy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp