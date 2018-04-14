Oscar-winning director, man behind One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Amadeus, Milos Forman dies at 86

By ANI

LONDON: Milos Forman, Oscar-Winning director of "One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest", has died. He was 86.



His third wife Martina confirmed the news to Czech news agency CTK, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



He died on Friday in the US after a short illness, according to his wife Martina.



His manager, Dennis Aspland, confirmed Forman's death to hollywoodreporter.com and noted that the filmmaker had a home in Warren, Connecticut.



Forman, the anti-authoritarian director who left his native Czechoslovakia for creative freedom in the US, was also known for two biopics -- "The People vs. Larry Flynt" (1996) and "Man on the Moon" (1999).



Forman first attracted international attention with features like "Black Peter", "The Loves of a Blonde" (1965) -- an Oscar nominee for best foreign-language film and "The Firemen's Ball".



"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", adapted from Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, dealt with life inside an Oregon mental institution. Starring Jack Nicholson as an insurgent patient, it was a sensation at the Oscars, winning five major categories (picture, director, actor, actress and adapted screenplay).



"Amadeus" (1984), starring Tom Hulce as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, raked in 11 Oscar nominations and eight wins, including those for Best Picture and Director.

