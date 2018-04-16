SINGAPORE: They may be the most money-minting films at the box office, but superhero movies have not managed to make it big at the Oscars and Joe Russo believes the "stigma" attached to the genre is responsible for the snub.

Joe, along with his brother Anthony Russo, has helmed blockbuster Marvel films - "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", "Captain America: Civil War", the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" and its sequel.

The director says it is unfortunate that the genre is ignored in major categories but he understands the Academy's intention of highlighting movies which are unable to grab the attention they deserve.

"The Oscars in a way help support movies that haven't got a lot of attention or deserve more attention. Superhero movies actually don't require a lot more attention. But I do feel it has been unfortunate that superhero films haven't been included in main categories.

"There is a stigma towards the films. We are making these movies because we are trying to tell the best stories we can and we have a lot of incredible fans whom we want to satisfy with our storytelling. Our direct connection is with the fans," Joe said in a group interview here.

The director says superhero movies have more to them then just "saving the world" and through their films, they always try to deliver a relevant message.

"I grew up a comic book fan and a movie fan. I like movies with thematics and I like the complicated, rich storytelling. I want to go and see films. And if there is something deeper I could pull out of it, I do it.

"For us, it is very important to have dimensions in our stories. The theme of this movie ('Infinity War') is also relevant. It is about what it costs to be a hero in a complicated world and to see value of the cost. And, all the heroes have to answer that question. That is something the audience will relate to," he said.

Joe said, with "Infinity War", they have again tried to do something different by telling the story of the villain - Thanos, not the heroes.

"It was important for us to make Thanos, who has just been a guy sitting on a chair with few cameos. More dimensionalised and complicated. It was important for us to make audience feel the anger and empathy towards him at the same time. And we try to make these movies different from each other.

"People will understand when they see the movie. For us, the hero is only as good as the villain. What Thanos is bringing to the film is so intense. The cost heroes will pay is so much. This is something fans will see for the first time in a Marvel film. It is his moment to shine. It is his story," he said.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillian, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt, the film releases on April 27.