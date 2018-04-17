Director Joe Russo, from left, actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan, Robert Downey Jr. and executive producer Trinh Tran at Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War red carpet fan event in Singapore (AP)

SINGAPORE: Thousands of fans queued outside Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre today to meet their favourite superheroes -- Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr and Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch -- making it one of the grandest Marvel red carpet events.

The stars were promoting their much-awaited film, 'Avengers: Infinity War' in the city, Marvel's biggest ever superhero project, and the red carpet event was a proof of the curiosity surrounding the movie as thousands of fans from places such as the Philippines, Russia, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Taiwan and Korea waited for hours to get a glimpse of the actors.

The first to arrive to the event was one half of the director duo Russo brothers, Joe Russo.

The filmmaker, who along with his brother played an important role in giving Marvel superhero films a new dimension, was joined by his wife and two daughters at the red carpet.

Russo, who has become popular among fans after "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and 'Captain America: Civil War' received a warm welcome from fans as he clicked pictures and gave autographs.

He was followed by 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Karen Gillian, better known to fans as Nebula.

The Scottish actor made a dazzling entry tn the red carpet in a shimmery golden dress amid chants of Nebula from fans.

Cumberbatch was the third to arrive for the event charmed fans by giving autographs and clicking selfies.

The biggest star of the evening was Downey Jr, who was welcomed by a thunderous applause from the crowd.

The actor has been playing Tony Stark for the past 10 years and his connect with the fans was quite visible as fans, wearing Iron-Man armour and carrying big posters of RDJ, tried their best to get his attention and he enthusiastically responded, frequently stopping to give autographs and pose of selfies.

In a heartwarming moment, Cumberbatch came to the aid of a young fan by bringing a handmade poster to Robert Downey Jr for his autograph.

RDJ had also invited kids from Make-A-Wish foundation, whom he declared honorary Avengers.

The actor paid a surprise visit to the foundation yesterday.

All children involved are currently battling critical illnesses.

Soon after meeting their fans the stars made their way to the stage with Russo welcoming them.

While Gillian came on the stage with fireworks in the background, Cumberbatch made the Doctor Strange like entry through a portal-like gateway.

With the Iron Man theme music playing in the background Downey Jr's welcome on stage was as grand as his superhero persona.

"This has to be the coolest ever fan event," Downey Jr, who was in the city for the first time, said.

Russo said he decided to come back to city after he saw the love fans here had for Marvel movies during his last visit two years ago for with 'Captain America: Civil War'.

The event concluded with Russo making a special request to fans to switch on their LED wrist bands and raise their hands as he said 'Avengers assemble'.

The fans were treated to a surprise with a giant image of the last Infinity Stone, the last of the stones that the supervillain Thanos is seeking in the movie.

As the stars posed for the final time, the Marina Bay was lit up with red and blue lights.

'Avengers: Infinity War' also featuring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pratt, releases on April 27 in India.