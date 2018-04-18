A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones' (Photo | IMDB)

NEW DELHI: Fans have been losing their calm as the American drama series, 'Game of Thrones', turned seven on April 18.

The show was first aired in 2011 and since then has been one of the most-liked and widely-anticipated series in the world.

The trend was started by Maisie Williams a.k.a. Arya Stark, who wrote, "A girl is well excited to celebrate the 7th birthday of @GameOfThrones. We wanna know what your favorite moments have been, so share them using #7Years7Kingdoms".

Replying to it, a fan wrote, "When Daenerys arrives at Dragonstone. That scene makes me teary-eyed everytime. ?? #7years7kingdoms".

Another fan shared a GIF featuring Cersei Lannister and Margaery Tyrell.

One fan wrote, ""How do you plead.... Lord Baelish?" #7Years7Kingdoms".

"Favorite moment has to be The Hound on his epic quest to eat all the damn chickens in season 4, ep1! 7 years ago the greatest series ever premiered and has made my life so much better, every episode gives me something to look forward to and I'm grateful for it! #7Years7Kingdoms", wrote another fan.

A fan posted, "When arya killed walder frey & turned his children into pies. still iconic #7Years7Kingdoms".

One tweet read, "When Arya spared with Brienne and did that sick ass dagger flip. GIRL GET IT #7Years7Kingdoms".

'Game of Thrones' is a fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The 8-season-series has been adapted from George R. R. Martin's fantasy novels, 'A Song of Ice and Fire'.

It revolves around several royal families that desire the Iron Throne to gain control of Westeros. Whilst kingdoms fight each other for power, a sinister force lurks beyond the Wall in the north.

The show is majorly shot in Belfast, Canada, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, Spain, and the United States. It will end with the eighth season which will premier in 2019. (ANI)