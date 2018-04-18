LOS ANGELES: TV's favourite vampire Ian Somerhalder is all set to star in a new vampire series for Netflix titled, "V-Wars".

The 39-year-old actor, who is popularly known as Damon Salvatore from "The Vampire Diaries", is foraying into the digital space with the Brad Turner-directed series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was last year that Somerhalder bid adieu to playing the handsome, cocky undead in the Mystic Falls. The heart-throb will, however, not star as a vampire but will play Dr Luther Swann, who tries to find out the nature of the disease that has turned his best friend Micheal Fayne and many others into vampires.

The show will be the online adaptation of the IDW comic of the same name by writer Jonathan Maberry. "1-800-Missing" creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners. Turner will executive produce with High Park's Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden. IDW Entertainment president David Ozer, IDW CEO Ted Adams and Marada Pictures' Games Gibb will also exec produce.