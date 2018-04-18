LOS ANGELES: Steven Spielberg is making his superhero genre debut with "Blackhawk", the film adaptation of the DC Comics.

The action-adventure film is based on the 1941 comic of the same name and centres on a team of World War II fighter pilots who are led by a mysterious man known as Blackhawk and face down fantastical threats.

The "Ready Player One" director, along with his Amblin Entertainment, will produce the film for Warner Bros, and may also direct it, the studio has announced.

"We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg's latest hit, and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure.

We can't wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing 'Blackhawk' to movie audiences worldwide," Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros Pictures Group, said in a statement.

Speilberg's frequent collaborator, David Koepp, will be penning the script of the film.

They have earlier worked on films such as "Jurassic Park", "The Lost World: Jurassic Park", "War of the Worlds" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

He will produce the film with Kristie Macosko Krieger under the Amblin Entertainment banner, while Sue Kroll will executive produce via her Kroll & Co Entertainment shingle.

"It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros.

to bring 'Ready Player One' to the screen.

They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre.

I am excited to reunite with them on 'Blackhawk'," Spielberg said.

Spielberg is currently preparing for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will be his next project.

He is also tackling the remake of "West Side Story".