KOCHI: Months of sleepless nights and days memorising algebraic equations, chemical formulas and diagrams are over. It's time to unwind. But, the playgrounds aren't exactly beckoning youngsters. Rather, it is the binge-watching of world-famous series that keeps most of them occupied.

“Binge watching old episodes of Friends, accompanied by a cool lemonade, is my perfect way of beating the summer heat. This is my third time re-watching the series, but it is a new experience each time,” says Sanjay Sajeev.

For many youngsters like him, American sitcoms provide the major source of entertainment. Regardless of the genre, Stranger Things, Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother, The Mentalist, Quantico and Hannibal rule the playlist of the youth.

Game of Thrones, the highest rated show that has captivated the audience and critics globally, remains to be the ultimate favourite of teenagers here.

“Game of Thrones is made up of all the best aspects of the fantasy genre, especially the world building which progresses in a way I find very satisfying. The show may have its faults, gratuitous violence being one of them, but if you want to watch socio-political struggles on TV anxiety-free, GoT is still the best option”, says Anaswara Ramachandran.

The obsession with these shows does not end with merely watching them, but extends to the cyberspace with fandoms, 'shipping' of the popular couples and fanfictions written about them as well.

A few others are hooked to computer games. Mukund U Pillai, who spends his leisure time playing Clash of Clans, Grand Theft Auto and Monoposto, says: “Today the entire world is confined to mobile phones. I no more have to go out or require the physical presence of my friends to play but can connect with my friends on video games. That said, the lack of a spacious playground in my vicinity prevents me from playing outdoor games.”

But, there is a silver lining too. The onslaught of TV series, sitcoms and video games have not yet made reading go out of fashion. Though the mode of reading has changed with the advent of Kindle and e-books, the huge increase in the sales of books and Kindle prove that this age-old form of recreation still thrives. “Books are my world. I can relate to the characters easily and be one among them. Reading opens up a world of magic and mystery which makes me wish that Hogwarts was real and I would get an invitation letter to join them,” gushes 13-year-old Potterhead Gayathri Binoj.