This image released by Disney shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther.' | AP

WASHINGTON: "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman will deliver the keynote address at this year's Howard University's commencement ceremony.

The 40-year-old actor, who is a Howard graduate, is also expected to receive an honorary degree at the event scheduled for May 12, reported Washington Post.

"I'm excited to return to the Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students. Let's listen, learn and build with one another," Boseman said in a release.

Wayne AI Frederick, the university president, said it was an honour for the school to have Boseman back for the commencement and also praised him for playing characters such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.

Talking about his role in the blockbuster "Black Panther", Frederick said, the actor's portrayal served as a reminder of the "excellence found in the African diaspora and how places like Howard are hidden, untapped gems producing the next generation of scientists, engineers and doctors.

"Mr Boseman exemplifies the monumental heights and levels Howard graduates can achieve by using the skills and knowledge they acquired at the university," he added.

The varsity also shared Boseman's picture as '2018 Commencement Speaker' on its official Twitter page.

", @ChadwickBoseman, to deliver the 2018 commencement address (sic)," said Howard University President in the tweet.