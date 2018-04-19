LOS ANGELES: "Deadpool" star Ed Skrein will be playing the antagonist in the "Maleficent" sequel.

Actors Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning will be reprising their roles of Maleficent and Aurora, respectively, in the film, which is a follow-up of their 2014 hit that grossed USD 758 million at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Skrein's character have been kept in wraps as of now.

Joachim Ronning, best known for films such as "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Kon-Tiki", will direct the movie.

Joe Roth is producing the film, with Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton penning the latest script.

Skrein, 35, is best known for playing antagonist Ajax in Ryan Reynold's "Deadpool" as well as for his role of Daario Naharis in "Game of Thrones".

He will be next seen in Robert Rodriguez's "Alita: Battle Angel", which is being produced by James Cameron, and Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk".