George Michael (behind) and his former partner Fadi Fawaz (in front) - Twitter Photo

LONDON: George Michael's lover Fadi Fawaz says he is "done with being respectful" towards his former partner and the people related to him.

Fawaz, who was the Wham! star's partner for several years prior to his death on Christmas 2016, announced in a series of tweets that he was selling off the singer's possessions as he was struggling financially.

"George Michael items for sale. If you interested please let me know. It's a way so I can survive till we solve the problems with his family and lawyer. Since I'm left with no help and since no one is human anymore.

I will fight for my right from George Michael till the last day of my life. — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) April 16, 2018

"Am willing to sell any story as well. I am done with being respectful towards George Michael or the rest. If you wanna interview me you know where to find me," he wrote.

Fawaz, a 44-year-old hairstylist, is embroiled in a feud with Michael's estate and family over the "Faith" hitmaker's will.

According to reports, the former lover is not a part of the will and the singer's family is trying to keep its content private.

Since Michael's death, Fawaz has been living at the singer's Regent's Park house in London.

The hairstylist added he will fight for his rights and will not go looking for employment.

"I will fight for my right from George Michael till the last day of my life. And no I won't get a job," he said.

Fawaz was the one to find Michael's dead body.

He was not allowed to attend the singer's funeral amid reports that Michael was trying to break up with him before his death.