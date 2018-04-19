WASHINGTON: It's confirmed! The fourth 'xXx' movie is in the works with Vin Diesel as the proud co-owner of the franchise.

Diesel's One Race Films have teamed up with production company The H Collective to acquire the rights to the film from Revolution Studios, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' helmer D.J. Caruso will return as the director while 'The Fate of the Furious' star will also be seen returning as the leading character.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with the third instalment of the franchise, may land a role in the upcoming flick.